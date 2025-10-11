Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stake Cut by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after buying an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9,978.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after buying an additional 2,327,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after buying an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

