Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,200. The trade was a 61.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total value of $2,739,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,647,566.80. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $904.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $867.96 and its 200 day moving average is $729.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $990.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

