199 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,653,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,766,000 after acquiring an additional 98,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,897,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,893 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Barclays lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,336.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,875. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,274.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,190.04. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,486.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.