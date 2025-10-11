199 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,653,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,766,000 after acquiring an additional 98,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,897,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,893 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Barclays lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,336.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,875. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,274.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,190.04. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,486.76.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
