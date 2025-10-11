Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.95.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

