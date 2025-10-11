Optas LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,249,000 after acquiring an additional 624,863 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 830,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.78. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $92.80.

Insider Activity

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $199,930.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 152,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,330,582.32. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,286,322. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.74.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

