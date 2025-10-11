ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,863.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 141,600 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.8% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $14.62.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

