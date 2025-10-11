Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 466,242 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 466,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $2,820,764.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,621,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,282.45. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 72,133 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $403,944.80.

On Monday, October 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 73,955 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $420,803.95.

On Friday, October 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 450,342 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $2,503,901.52.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $805.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $65,100,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 403.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 704,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 564,537 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 979.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 560,342 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 812.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 582,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 519,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $2,324,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

