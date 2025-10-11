Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Power Solutions International, Inc. $PSIX

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power Solutions International by 88.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Power Solutions International by 84.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Constantine Xykis sold 26,005 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $2,492,579.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,805.90. This trade represents a 76.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Simpkins sold 10,000 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total value of $916,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,014 shares of company stock worth $18,768,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Power Solutions International Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of PSIX stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.91 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 136.57% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Power Solutions International Profile

(Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Further Reading

