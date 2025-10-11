Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 306 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $269.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.