Capital Management Associates Inc Acquires 1,310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,602,000 after acquiring an additional 712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group set a $198.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.