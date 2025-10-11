Optas LLC Invests $228,000 in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,535,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,810,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $58.20 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

