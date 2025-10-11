DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 234 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 738.2% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $68.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

