Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in NIO Inc. $NIO

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,952 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in NIO by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Down 9.9%

NYSE NIO opened at $6.72 on Friday. NIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

