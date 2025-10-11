Waystar’s (WAY) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their hold (c) rating on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

WAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Waystar stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Waystar has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $674,806.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 354,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,190.88. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,321,409.92. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,669,294 shares of company stock valued at $182,614,673. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 143.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,086,000 after acquiring an additional 839,759 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 80.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 473.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners acquired a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

