Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW Stock Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Performance

ETHW stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

