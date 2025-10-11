Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 15.7%

GCOW stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $39.69.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

