Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug $AUGM Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGM. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug by 71.5% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug by 56.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Stock Performance

Shares of AUGM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – August (AUGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in August AUGM was launched on Aug 16, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

