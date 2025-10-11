Susan Ocampo Sells 62,476 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 62,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $8,323,052.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,309,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,919,566.20. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $19,954,500.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $19,963,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Susan Ocampo sold 62,435 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $8,305,103.70.

On Monday, September 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32.

On Friday, September 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 89,868 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $11,939,862.48.

On Thursday, September 11th, Susan Ocampo sold 80,891 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $10,717,248.59.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Susan Ocampo sold 50,361 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $6,679,883.04.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 45,986 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $6,029,684.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 3,195 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $421,931.70.

On Friday, September 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 113,275 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $14,885,467.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 8.1%

MTSI opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,171,000 after buying an additional 129,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,464,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,479,000 after buying an additional 106,004 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,436,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

