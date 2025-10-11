Mark Mcclain Sells 175,425 Shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Mcclain sold 175,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $3,933,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,308 shares in the company, valued at $161,430,905.36. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SAIL opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete assumed coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stephens raised SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint by 60.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint during the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in SailPoint during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in SailPoint during the second quarter worth about $4,833,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

