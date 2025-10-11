Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November $DNOV

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 702.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 8.4%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

