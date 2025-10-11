UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $1,827,509.26 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,546.30. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $2,254,623.58.

On Monday, October 6th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,747,717.92.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $1,636,030.89.

On Monday, September 29th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $1,513,297.89.

On Friday, September 26th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $1,482,614.64.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,526,798.52.

On Monday, September 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,497,342.60.

On Friday, September 19th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,462,977.36.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $1,437,203.43.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $540,450.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 567.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

UiPath last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in UiPath by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

