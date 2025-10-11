Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Comcast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

