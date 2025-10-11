Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HODL. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 473.0% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 479,663 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 246,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 183,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 435.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,205 shares during the period.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HODL opened at $32.99 on Friday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

