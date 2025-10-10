Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

