McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 4,913 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

