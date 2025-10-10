Callan Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after buying an additional 403,538 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

