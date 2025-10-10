Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.