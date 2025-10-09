Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Expands By 48.5%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 650,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. EQB has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

