SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 7,803 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 92.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Bruker by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 63.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,016. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bruker from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

