Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) Shares Up 25.1% – Here’s What Happened

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) shot up 25.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.44. 3,137,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 1,480,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Psyence Biomedical to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Psyence Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Psyence Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psyence Biomedical stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 48.25% of Psyence Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

