RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Sell (D+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE RMAX opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Roger J. Dow sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $85,267.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,354.57. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

