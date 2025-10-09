Canopy Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 515 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter worth about $17,352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,795,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total transaction of $3,557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,783.54. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 99,650 shares worth $41,427,476. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.54.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $330.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.95. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $178.00 and a one year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

