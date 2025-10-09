Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Earns “Hold (C+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHP. Bank of America increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,660. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

