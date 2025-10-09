Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,578 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $1,239,136.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,759.84. The trade was a 62.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,663 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.