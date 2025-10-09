Weiss Ratings Downgrades Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) to Hold (C+)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Self Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 479,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

