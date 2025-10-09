Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,274 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK opened at $134.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $715.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

