1,498 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF $GBF Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBF. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

GBF opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.46 and a twelve month high of $105.98.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.