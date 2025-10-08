Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.85 and a 12 month high of $115.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

