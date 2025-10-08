Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

