Ascent Group LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

