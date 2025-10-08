WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 300 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,455,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,240,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $554,893,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 21.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,355,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,117,000 after purchasing an additional 601,088 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.