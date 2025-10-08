Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,252 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $AMC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 710,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,740 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

