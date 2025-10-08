General Dynamics Corporation $GD Holdings Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9%

GD stock opened at $343.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

