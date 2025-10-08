Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total transaction of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,289,088.35. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7%

Caterpillar stock opened at $486.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $505.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.53.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

