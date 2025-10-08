Ascent Group LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

