Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $127.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.53.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

