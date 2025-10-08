Ascent Group LLC Purchases 3,084 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 725.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.