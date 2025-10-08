Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

REGN opened at $583.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $573.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,024.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

