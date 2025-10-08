Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.9%

Dutch Bros stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

