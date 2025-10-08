WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after buying an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.